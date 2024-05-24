Why Lower Austria decides who goes to the EU in Brussels

Polling cards for postal voting

As with all other ballots, you do not have to go to a polling station to vote. Voting cards for postal voting can be requested from the municipalities in writing by June 5 and in person by June 7, 12 noon. For all those who prefer to vote in a polling station, there are 2565 polling stations across the country. The first ones - in Euratsfeld and Wiener Neustadt - open at 6 a.m. and close at 4 p.m. at the latest. 30,000 observers will ensure that the EU election runs smoothly.