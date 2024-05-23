Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Prey weighing tons

Gang preys on excavators, tractors and co.

Nachrichten
23.05.2024 16:00

The police are currently searching feverishly for unknown persons who are hunting down expensive construction machinery. Several vehicles weighing several tons have recently disappeared from construction sites within two nights!

comment0 Kommentare

Apparently this gang is not satisfied with small things. Quite the opposite: within two nights, the strangers have stolen several construction machines weighing several tons from two building sites in Grafenegg in the district of Krems.

Drinks, food, excavators
The criminals first struck at a snack bar. Because renovation work was being carried out there, an excavator was parked there overnight. The criminals not only broke into the small store and took everything they could get their hands on, from food and drink to cash, they also took the tracked excavator with them. They probably arrived with a low-loader themselves.

One night later, they probably also used this to raid a company a few hundred meters away. There they first cut open the wire mesh fence to gain access to the premises. At the site itself, they loaded up everything they could find. The list of stolen items includes an excavator, a tractor, a dumper, a vibratory plate and a cutter.

Six-figure sum of damage
In total, the value of the stolen goods amounts to a six-figure euro sum. The police are investigating at full speed. This is not the first such series in this region. Around three years ago, a gang was active in the districts of Krems and Horn, where excavators, dumpers and vibratory plates were also stolen.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Thomas Werth
Thomas Werth
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf