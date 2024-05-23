British royals cancel all appointments

And further: "Their Majesties sincerely apologize to anyone who may have been affected by this," the palace said on behalf of the King. However, the 75-year-old will continue to attend major events such as the D-Day commemorations and the series of garden parties at Buckingham Palace will not be affected, according to British media reports. All upcoming royal appointments should now be reviewed on a case-by-case basis in light of the general election announcement.