Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

St. Stephen's Cathedral, train station

All five terror suspects released from custody

Nachrichten
23.05.2024 12:57

Bang in two acts of terror: Both the 17-year-old who wanted to carry out an IS attack at Vienna Central Station with a knife and the four suspected ISPK supporters who allegedly targeted St. Stephen's Cathedral for an attack before Christmas are no longer in custody at Josefstadt Prison.

comment0 Kommentare

The 17-year-old who wanted to carry out a terrorist attack at Vienna Central Station last September spent just 30 days in prison. Using a knife, he planned to stab "infidels" indiscriminately in the name of IS and only turned back on an escalator.

Residential group in Styria
He was sentenced to two years in Landl on April 11 for membership of a terrorist organization - eight months of which were actually spent in prison. He served seven in pre-trial detention. Ali K. has been free again since May 10 and lives in a shared flat run by the WOBES association.

Zitat Icon

I am confident that Ali can be freed from his ideological confusion.

Rechtsanwalt Rudolf Mayer

The youngster is now to be kept in check with close-knit individual therapy, participation in a DERAD deradicalization programme and anti-violence training. "I am confident that Ali can be freed from the ideological confusion," said lawyer Rudolf Mayer to "Krone". The MA 11 would also make an effort for the 17-year-old: from June he has a place in a residential group in Styria.

Terror suspects from Steffl now in custody pending deportation
The four suspects who carried out a terrorist attack on St. Stephen's Cathedral in Vienna around Christmas have also been released. The Vienna public prosecutor's office filed an application for release on Thursday after "there was no longer any urgent suspicion".

Zitat Icon

I see it confirmed that there is no urgent suspicion here. This was shown by the results of the investigation.

(Bild: Markus Tschepp)

Verteidiger Andreas Schweitzer über die Enthaftung des verdächtigen Ehepaars.

Bild: Markus Tschepp

The authorities confirmed to the "Krone" that the Turkish-Tajik couple, as well as a man from Dagestan and a suspect extradited from Germany, were handed over to the Federal Office for Immigration and Asylum on Thursday morning. They are now in custody pending deportation. "However, the proceedings are still pending," said the spokesperson for the Vienna public prosecutor's office.

Two days ago, lawyer Andreas Schweitzer, the defense lawyer of the suspected couple, also filed an application for release. This was prompted by excavations in Lower Austria as part of the investigation into weapons and terrorist material that were supposedly hidden there. However, these were unsuccessful and the suspicion was not confirmed. The public prosecutor's office now had to agree.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Sophie Pratschner
Sophie Pratschner
Anja Richter
Anja Richter
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf