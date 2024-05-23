EU fines Milka manufacturer millions

As the competition authorities in Brussels announced, the fine amounts to 337.5 million euros. It was actually supposed to be even higher. Because Mondelez had cooperated with the EU Commission and expressly acknowledged its responsibility, the company had 15 percent of the fine waived, it was reported on Thursday. Nevertheless, this is the highest fine imposed by the EU on a food manufacturer. Mondelez manufactures a number of well-known products, including Milka chocolate, Toblerone, Daim, Oreo, Mikado, Philadelphia and Tuc.