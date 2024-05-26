Vorteilswelt
Naturally tasty

Threat of stomach cancer: how to season without salt

Nachrichten
26.05.2024 06:00

Bad news for those who like it salty: those who always or frequently season their food with the "white gold" are 39 percent more likely to develop stomach cancer than those who never or rarely add a pinch. Find out how you can prepare tasty dishes without salt!

Researchers at the Medical University of Vienna found that people who said they always or frequently added salt to their food were far more likely to develop stomach cancer than others. Data from more than 470,000 adults from the large-scale British cohort study "UK-Biobank" was analyzed. The observation period was 11 years.

Younger and younger stomach cancer patients
Stomach cancer is the fifth most common cancer worldwide. The risk increases with age, but the latest statistics paint the worrying picture of an increase in adults under the age of 50. Risk factors include tobacco and alcohol consumption, infection with Helicobacter pylori, overweight and obesity.

A problem in Western countries too
The fact that a diet high in salt increases the risk of stomach cancer has been proven in studies with Asian population groups, who often eat food preserved in salt, heavily salted fish or marinades and sauces. Increasingly a problem in Western countries too, as the researchers were able to show.

Taste without salt
It is therefore important to avoid salt. Cook with fresh, unprocessed ingredients as often as possible, as processed foods often contain a lot of salt.

With these tips, you can add flavor:

Fresh herbs such as basil, parsley, coriander, dill and chives add natural interest to dishes. Dried spices such as paprika, turmeric, cumin, ginger and cinnamon add depth and flavor to dishes. Herb blends such as Herbes de Provence or Italian herbs often contain little to no salt.

Lemon and vinegar
A squeeze of fresh lemon juice can intensify the flavors of many dishes. Different types of vinegar such as balsamic vinegar, apple cider vinegar or red wine vinegar spice up salads, sauces and marinades.

Garlic and onions, fresh or roasted, are natural flavor enhancers that are popular in many dishes. The powder from these bulbs can also be used as a salt substitute.

Yeast flakes and roasted nuts can create a savory taste. Try sesame seeds, pumpkin seeds and other nuts as a topping!

Go for "umami"
Umami is a Japanese word that means "delicious" in German. It is considered a fifth flavor alongside sweet, sour, salty and bitter. Shiitake and dried mushrooms in particular have a strong umami taste. Dried tomatoes, tomato paste and fresh tomatoes can also enhance the taste. Also good: soy sauce with a reduced salt content. Alternatively, tamari can also be used.

Low salt and reduced sodium
Look for these labels on packaging! In addition, pay attention to the sodium content of foods when shopping and choose products with less salt. Use homemade broth, which contains less salt than most store-bought varieties.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Eva Greil-Schähs
Eva Greil-Schähs
