Hamas hostages

Egypt threatens to withdraw as mediator

Nachrichten
23.05.2024 10:16

Following the publication of disturbing video footage of the kidnapping of several Israeli female soldiers during the Hamas massacre on October 7, there could now be renewed movement in the negotiations for the release of those hostages who are still being held by the Islamists. On Thursday night, the Israeli war cabinet instructed the negotiating team to continue its efforts to secure the release of the abductees. However, Egypt is now threatening to withdraw as a mediator.

"Attempts to question and insult Egypt's mediation efforts (...) could lead to Egypt withdrawing completely from mediating in the current conflict," Diaa Rashwan, head of the Egyptian state information service, announced on social media. He was responding to allegations that had emerged in the media that Egyptian mediators had secretly altered proposals drawn up by Israel and Hamas to make an agreement more realistic. Israel and the USA were appalled by the accusations, which are, however, denied by the Egyptian side.

The civilian population only hopes that the war will soon be over. (Bild: APA/AFP/Eyad BABA)
The civilian population only hopes that the war will soon be over.
(Bild: APA/AFP/Eyad BABA)

For his part, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on Egypt on Wednesday to do everything possible to ensure that humanitarian aid flows into the Gaza Strip. On the Egyptian side, food and medicine destined for the Gaza Strip is piling up. Blinken explained at a hearing in the House of Representatives that the Rafah border crossing in the southern Gaza Strip remained closed after it was seized by the Israeli military on May 7.

Dispute over blockade of aid deliveries
Fighting near the crossing has made it difficult for aid supplies to get through, but supplies could still get through, Blinken said, apparently referring to the Kerem Shalom crossing near Rafah, where some deliveries continued. "So we have to find a way to make sure that the aid that would go through Rafah gets through safely, but we urge our Egyptian partners to do everything they can to make sure that the aid flows," Blinken said.

Egypt: Israeli attacks put truck drivers in danger
Egyptian security sources said Egypt could not bring in aid through Rafah as this would mean accepting the presence of the Israeli military at the crossing, which Egypt opposes. For Egypt to agree to the resumption of operations in Rafah, a Palestinian presence on the Gaza side of the crossing would be required, the Egyptian state information service said in a statement on Wednesday.

Trucks loaded with aid at the Rafah border crossing (Bild: APA/AFP/Khaled DESOUKI)
Trucks loaded with aid at the Rafah border crossing
(Bild: APA/AFP/Khaled DESOUKI)

Egypt's foreign minister said on Monday that the Israeli military presence and combat operations were putting truck drivers at risk. Israel's Minister of Strategic Affairs, Ron Dermer, said on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" program that the delay was Egypt's fault

