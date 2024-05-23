Van der Bellen in Sweden: Meeting with the King

Cooperation is needed. There are areas for improvement in the EU, especially in terms of bureaucracy. "We all pay into these European pots together," said the President of the Chamber of Commerce. Austrian and Swedish companies, for example, could draw funds from this "in order to grow". But: "We are now finding that applying for these funds is extremely bureaucratic, even more so than at home. That's where the leverage could be applied and the lubricant for this economic gearbox, for this engine, could be used much more easily."