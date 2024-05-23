On a state visit
Van der Bellen in Sweden: Meeting with the King
Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen will meet King Carl XVI Gustaf on Thursday at the end of his three-day working visit to Sweden. The head of state is invited to lunch at the Royal Palace in Stockholm before flying back to Vienna. Prior to this, the former economics professor, accompanied by WKÖ President Harald Mahrer, will be able to get a taste of university life at the renowned Stockholm School of Economics.
A meeting with the Swedish Council for Artificial Intelligence was also planned for the business delegation. Sweden and Austria are two countries that invest a great deal in research and development and in the field of innovation, said WKÖ President Mahrer on Wednesday evening. Together with Belgium and Sweden, they are among the "top three countries" in this respect. We should not only learn from the best, "but must also cooperate with the best".
Exchange of views on artificial intelligence
For this reason, an exchange of views has been taking place in Sweden's capital since Tuesday, particularly on the topics of "artificial intelligence, the future of forestry, the transformation of energy systems, life science, medicines and medical technologies", i.e. areas that should "enable people to live healthier and longer lives in the future", analyzed Mahrer. "There are so many fields in which the Swedes are excellently positioned and so are we. And of course we want to unearth these treasures together."
Cooperation is needed. There are areas for improvement in the EU, especially in terms of bureaucracy. "We all pay into these European pots together," said the President of the Chamber of Commerce. Austrian and Swedish companies, for example, could draw funds from this "in order to grow". But: "We are now finding that applying for these funds is extremely bureaucratic, even more so than at home. That's where the leverage could be applied and the lubricant for this economic gearbox, for this engine, could be used much more easily."
On Wednesday, Van der Bellen also praised the EU's economic competence in particular in view of the numerous talks on economic and technological topics in Stockholm. In view of the market opportunities opened up by the European Union, the Federal President said in an obvious reference to the FPÖ campaign in the EU election campaign: "It is not madness what has happened." After an exchange of views with Sweden's conservative-liberal Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on Wednesday, Van der Bellen also stated: "Cooperation in Europe is working, at least in the economic sphere."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.