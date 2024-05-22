Climate activist feeds prison sentence to donkey

"I brought Lara something," Windl says into the camera, holding the official document in her hand. Lara is a donkey, which the activist then feeds the document to. "Yes, look, does the primary arrest taste good? It doesn't taste like that, does it? But it's a bit sh....! What are we going to do with it now?", the activist comments on the chewing movements of the ungulate with the paper in its mouth (see below). The video is subtitled "I think eating primary arrest is legitimate".