Search continues
Shipwreck in Hungary: body recovered
Four days after the shipwreck on the Danube north of Budapest, the body of a 19-year-old has been recovered. At least three people lost their lives. Four others are still missing, as the police announced on Wednesday evening. The search for them is continuing.
Like the other victims, the 19-year-old had been on board the motorboat that collided with the hotel ship MS Heidelberg on Saturday evening. Passers-by had discovered a man with serious head injuries next to the Danube and had thus become aware of the accident (see video above).
Accident victim still in hospital
A short time later, emergency services came across two bodies and the damaged motorboat. Eight people between the ages of 18 and 40 were traveling on the boat from a festival. The Italian citizen, who was seriously injured and managed to save himself on the shore, is currently being treated in hospital and has not yet been questioned. The police are hoping that he will provide them with more information about the accident.
In the meantime, they have arrested the Czech captain and are investigating him on suspicion of failing to render assistance resulting in death. The hotel ship that probably rammed the boat was stopped. Investigations are also underway in this case.
