Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Search continues

Shipwreck in Hungary: body recovered

Nachrichten
22.05.2024 21:32

Four days after the shipwreck on the Danube north of Budapest, the body of a 19-year-old has been recovered. At least three people lost their lives. Four others are still missing, as the police announced on Wednesday evening. The search for them is continuing.

comment0 Kommentare

Like the other victims, the 19-year-old had been on board the motorboat that collided with the hotel ship MS Heidelberg on Saturday evening. Passers-by had discovered a man with serious head injuries next to the Danube and had thus become aware of the accident (see video above).

The wrecked motorboat (Bild: APA/AP)
The wrecked motorboat
(Bild: APA/AP)
Emergency services brought it ashore. (Bild: APA/AP)
Emergency services brought it ashore.
(Bild: APA/AP)

Accident victim still in hospital
A short time later, emergency services came across two bodies and the damaged motorboat. Eight people between the ages of 18 and 40 were traveling on the boat from a festival. The Italian citizen, who was seriously injured and managed to save himself on the shore, is currently being treated in hospital and has not yet been questioned. The police are hoping that he will provide them with more information about the accident.

In the meantime, they have arrested the Czech captain and are investigating him on suspicion of failing to render assistance resulting in death. The hotel ship that probably rammed the boat was stopped. Investigations are also underway in this case.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf