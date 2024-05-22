Despite knife attack and scar “stay a friend”

Suddenly, at around 3 p.m., the emergency services received a call for help: a bleeding wound on his neck, inflicted with a knife. Stab, cut? Neither the victim nor the perpetrator can remember the details. Both were up to three per mille drunk. The only thing that is certain is that the accused had pressed the bleeding wound closed after the crime and thus probably saved the victim's life. A paramedic also testified to this. And the victim also said: "I am glad that he intervened and saved my life."