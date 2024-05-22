A sticker for a rust bucket

"Don't you think it's important that a car is roadworthy and safe to drive?" Lisa Pfeifer, the presiding judge of the jury senate, asked the defendant on Wednesday. He answered in the affirmative and added that he had carried out the inspection of the 24-year-old car in January to the best of his knowledge and belief. At that time, he had not been able to find any serious defects in the car. A mistake, as it later turned out. In the course of a purchase test, two serious defects were initially identified. The buyer then demanded that the private seller rescind the contract. But the seller refused. A further assessment of the vehicle at the vehicle inspection center in Lauterach was commissioned. The expert's devastating result: four serious defects! Whereupon the buyer reported the seller for fraud.