“Secessions: What united the renegades

Klimt's "Judith", which was in the spotlight in Berlin, has returned to the Belvedere. Instead, the two "Pallas Athene" paintings by Klimt and Stuck are now prominently featured in the Wien Museum right at the beginning. "While Stuck, who was the first to choose her as the patron goddess of movement, is still rather conventional in his depiction, Klimt's criticism of the artists' cooperative can be seen," says Storch. "The outstretched tongue on the breastplate - or the 'Nuda Veritas' in the right hand, the naked truth holding up a mirror." It is precisely these comparisons that should provide many an aha effect.