Government increases reimbursement of costs for acquittals

Staggered distribution of funds

The distribution of additional funds will be staggered: For acquittals in district courts, the compensation will be increased fivefold from 1000 to up to 5000 euros. In complex cases, the contribution can be increased by a further 50 percent, and in very complex cases by as much as 100 percent, i.e. up to 10,000 euros. In the case of acquittals at regional courts by single judges, the amount can be up to 13,000 euros, compared to the previous maximum of 3,000 euros. Here too, an increase of 50 or 100 percent is possible in complex cases (up to 26,000 euros).