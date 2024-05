Fake policeman threatens men with a gun

The incident took place in Kefergasse at around 2.40 am. When the suspect had stopped the two men, he suddenly pulled out a softair pistol and forced them to search his car. However, the two men became suspicious as to whether he was actually a real police officer after he was unable to show any identification. They immediately alerted the real police. At the same time, they managed to overpower the 35-year-old and detain him.