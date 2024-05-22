OMV warns: Gazprom could stop deliveries

OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH (OGMT) has learned of a court ruling that a large European energy company has obtained against Gazprom, according to the statement. OMV did not want to give the name of the company or the court; the Austrian energy regulator E-Control and the Ministry of Energy in Vienna do not know the name of the company, as they explained when asked by APA. The judgment relates to claims of the unnamed energy company against Gazprom, which could now be enforced.