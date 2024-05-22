Over 1000 firefighters: Styria was under water

"It was the biggest operation due to heavy rain this year," confirms Thomas Maier, press spokesman for the regional fire department association. Over 1000 firefighters from 172 fire departments had to be deployed to a total of 261 operations. In the district of Weiz, 70 locations, some of which were severely affected, had to be attended to at the same time. Most of these were technical operations due to the storm - from pumping out to securing and clearing up. "It started in the early afternoon and the last alert was issued just before midnight," says Maier.