Major fire department operation
Over 1000 firefighters: Styria was under water
After the biggest storm operation of the year, the Styrian fire departments are taking stock: over 1000 firefighters had to be deployed to a total of 261 operations on Tuesday. The areas of Pischelsdorf, Anger and Mürzzuschlag were hit the hardest.
What was already looming in the morning hours was to become a major operation for the Styrian fire departments over the course of Tuesday: An Italian low pressure system moved across Styria with large storm clouds and heavy rain. A small tornado was observed in Graz. Extreme amounts of rain of over 70 liters per square meter caused scenes of devastation, especially in the Pischelsdorf, Neudorf, Großpetersdorf and Ilztal areas.
In Pischelsdorf, the sports field, the Römerbad swimming pool and the area around the industrial park were flooded by the Römerbach stream, according to the volunteer fire department. Masses of water also threatened to flood the kindergarten, which could only be prevented by sandbags. "Several cars were washed up on the parking area in front of the kindergarten and had to be provisionally secured to prevent them from floating into the stream," the report continues. It is hoped that emergency childcare operations will be possible on Wednesday.
"It was the biggest operation due to heavy rain this year," confirms Thomas Maier, press spokesman for the regional fire department association. Over 1000 firefighters from 172 fire departments had to be deployed to a total of 261 operations. In the district of Weiz, 70 locations, some of which were severely affected, had to be attended to at the same time. Most of these were technical operations due to the storm - from pumping out to securing and clearing up. "It started in the early afternoon and the last alert was issued just before midnight," says Maier.
The Weiz area and the Mürzzuschlag area were particularly affected by the flooding. "The Kulmland stadium was a big pond. But there were also hotspots in Graz-Umgebung, south-eastern Styria and Hartberg," says Maier. He continues: "The massive flooding should recede today, what remains is the clean-up work." The mayor of Gleisdorf, Christoph Stark (ÖVP), posted on Facebook on Wednesday morning: "Thank you to all the emergency services from the entire region for helping and tackling the problem! All the best to Pischelsdorf!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
