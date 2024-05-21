Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Rangnick to stadium:

“Matter of time that something worse happened”

Nachrichten
21.05.2024 20:06

ÖFB team manager Ralf Rangnick also commented on the national stadium at the squad announcement in Vienna on Tuesday. "If nothing is done to the Happelstadion in the next 50 years, it's a matter of time before something worse happens than a hole in the pitch or a two-hour power cut," said the German.

comment0 Kommentare

At the international match against Denmark (1:2) two years ago - Rangnick had taken over the ÖFB team shortly beforehand - there was a one-and-a-half hour delay to kick-off due to a power failure. Afterwards, a deep hole in the pitch caused a stir.

Ralf Rangnick (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Ralf Rangnick
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

Rangnick recently held talks with Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer and Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler, during which the national stadium was also a topic of discussion, but the team boss did not want to reveal any details of the talks on Tuesday.

"Hugely important for the city of Vienna"
Nevertheless, he made it clear that it would be "enormously important not only for Austrian soccer, but also for the city of Vienna" if there was movement on the stadium issue. Vienna "as the second-largest German-speaking city does not have a stadium that meets the highest standards", while London has "four state-of-the-art arenas" in comparison, Rangnick said.

The Happelstadion (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
The Happelstadion
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

What happened at the match against Denmark two years ago "normally happens at two different locations together once every hundred years." At the time, he was asked by German colleagues: "What's going on here?" Today, people laugh about what happened that evening, "but it wasn't funny," said Rangnick.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf