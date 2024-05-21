Rangnick to stadium:
“Matter of time that something worse happened”
ÖFB team manager Ralf Rangnick also commented on the national stadium at the squad announcement in Vienna on Tuesday. "If nothing is done to the Happelstadion in the next 50 years, it's a matter of time before something worse happens than a hole in the pitch or a two-hour power cut," said the German.
At the international match against Denmark (1:2) two years ago - Rangnick had taken over the ÖFB team shortly beforehand - there was a one-and-a-half hour delay to kick-off due to a power failure. Afterwards, a deep hole in the pitch caused a stir.
Rangnick recently held talks with Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer and Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler, during which the national stadium was also a topic of discussion, but the team boss did not want to reveal any details of the talks on Tuesday.
"Hugely important for the city of Vienna"
Nevertheless, he made it clear that it would be "enormously important not only for Austrian soccer, but also for the city of Vienna" if there was movement on the stadium issue. Vienna "as the second-largest German-speaking city does not have a stadium that meets the highest standards", while London has "four state-of-the-art arenas" in comparison, Rangnick said.
What happened at the match against Denmark two years ago "normally happens at two different locations together once every hundred years." At the time, he was asked by German colleagues: "What's going on here?" Today, people laugh about what happened that evening, "but it wasn't funny," said Rangnick.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
