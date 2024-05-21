Vorteilswelt
In an online sale

Daughter falls into fraud trap: mother “paid”

21.05.2024 19:08

Bad luck for a 14-year-old girl from the Villach district: When selling clothes online, the teenager fell for a scam - and gave her mother's account details.

The 14-year-old wanted to turn several items of clothing into money and posted them on an Internet sales platform. She seemed to be successful - or so the girl thought: Because a supposedly interested party quickly got in touch. And also sent a QR code. This would make the transfer "easier".

Full of anticipation, the teenager scanned the code and was finally redirected to what she thought was a reputable bank website. Without suspecting anything bad, she entered her mother's account details to process the money transfer. To her disappointment, however, she received error messages each time.

Debit noticed the next day
Whereupon the 14-year-old stopped the attempts and removed the items of clothing from the online platform. But by then it was already too late: the mother finally noticed the next day that a "low, four-digit" amount had been debited from her account. And filed a complaint!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

