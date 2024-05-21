Biden: “Israel is not committing genocide”

Criticism from Austria: "Strange decision"

Netanyahu himself reacted sharply to the accusations. He called Chief Prosecutor Khan "one of the great anti-Semites of modern times" and accused him of "callously pouring oil on the fires of anti-Semitism that are raging around the world." Even Benny Gantz, a minister in Israel's war cabinet, who had recently sharply criticized Netanyahu, described the indictment as "a crime of historic proportions". "Drawing parallels between the leaders of a democratic country determined to defend itself against despicable terror and the leaders of a bloodthirsty terrorist organization is a profound distortion of justice and a blatant moral bankruptcy," Gantz said.