No nursing studies: only specialist assistance remains

As a reminder: since the reform, training has only been based on the three-stage model of nursing assistant, nursing assistant and bachelor. In Zell am See, the upper-level service was phased out. Regional Health Councillor Daniela Gutschi: "We have created 200 places for the bachelor's degree in Urstein and Schwarzach, which we can hardly fill." At a time when nursing staff are setting off from Colombia or India, students from Pinzgau can be expected to commute to Schwarzach. In order to keep Pinzgau attractive as an employer region in the care sector, practical collaborations with Schwarzach are being considered.