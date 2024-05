England with 33-man squad, but without two stars

Team boss Gareth Southgate named the provisional squad on Tuesday, surprisingly omitting striker Marcus Rashford and former captain Jordan Henderson. The squad is led by top stars Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden. The 20-year-old Adam Wharton also made the list, as did his club colleagues Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi. The trio play for Oliver Glasner at Crystal Palace and seven players still have to be cut by June 7.