Dissonance at organ festival: artistic director resigns
The house is in disarray. Disagreements between pastor and artist overshadow the highly esteemed church concerts.
It was only in November 2023 that director, conductor and organist Wolfgang Horvath was honored with the highest international award for church music, the Ambrosius Medal. The occasion was the 25th anniversary of Musica Sacra in Lockenhaus.
Work honored
Church music associations in Germany, Austria and Switzerland paid tribute to Horvath's work, not only through the concert series, but also thanks to the magnificent "ORGELockenhaus" festival, which "points far beyond the town and its geographical surroundings".
Offices resigned
Despite the highest praise, the house blessing has been hanging crooked for a long time. Now came the final chord. "After apparently irreconcilable differences, our cantor Dr. Wolfgang Horvath has resigned from all his positions in the parish," reads an open letter to the diocesan bishop, the provincial governor and the mayor.
Threats to the family
Church music could no longer thrive in this hostile environment, the letter explains. "I had to pull the ripcord. The priest has been spreading untruths about me for too long. Even my family has been threatened," says the director, explaining the reason for his decision.
His resignation is causing consternation. "It hurts my heart that the work of the Musica Sacra choir and the Kammerphilharmonie Lockenhaus is coming to an end," say concerned members and supporters of the renowned church music.
Especially from a church institution, we would have expected a climate characterized by charity and tolerance as well as consensus-oriented cooperation.
Unterstützer der Kirchenmusik
Open to new ideas
Horvath himself wants to continue artistically, even if not in Lockenhaus: "I am open to offers."
