USA: "Hypocritical"
“Peace in space”: Russians fail with application
Russia's alleged military build-up in space recently caused a stir, but now the country has surprised everyone by submitting a request to the UN not to use space for military purposes - and failing. The USA is now accusing the Russians of "hypocrisy".
The Russian text called on all states to "take urgent measures to prevent the placement of weapons in outer space and the threat or use of force for all time". However, only seven of the 15 countries voted in favor of the draft resolution in New York on Monday, seven were against and Switzerland abstained.
USA identifies manipulative tactics
China was among those in favor; the USA, Great Britain, France and several other countries voted against the text. In view of a US resolution against nuclear weapons in space that failed last month due to Russia's veto, US representative Robert Wood spoke of a manipulative tactic by Moscow.
Distraction from "dangerous actions"?
Wood described Russia's move as "hypocritical" and explained that Russia simply does not want the Security Council to focus on Russia's "dangerous actions in space".
Russia's UN Ambassador Vasily Nebenzia countered that the vote represented a turning point "between those who want the peaceful use of outer space and those who are in favour of the militarization of space". The Western countries had proved to be largely isolated in the Security Council, he claimed.
Russia itself has nuclear ambitions in space
The debate at the United Nations follows US reports in February about Russia's nuclear ambitions in space. The nuclear potential was said to be directed against satellites and could therefore pose a threat to national and international security. In response, the US government stated that Russia was developing military capabilities for use against satellites - no details were given on the specific nature of this threat.
Russian President Vladimir Putin rejected the accusations. He said he was against the deployment of nuclear weapons in space. Moscow described the US draft resolution in the UN Security Council as propaganda.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.