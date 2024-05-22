AK-SERVICE-TIP
Apprentices and their rights
The rights of apprentices also include the right to proper training. Apprentices may only be called upon to carry out activities that are compatible with the nature of the apprenticeship training and that in no way exceed their capabilities. AK expert Barbara Huber knows what these are and what needs to be observed.
The training content is regulated in the training regulations of the Federal Ministry of Labor and Economy for the individual apprenticeships.
Proper training is therefore also very important in order to successfully complete the final apprenticeship examination.
Keeping training documentation
According to the Vocational Training Act, the use of apprentices for activities unrelated to their profession constitutes an administrative offense and can therefore lead to premature termination of the apprenticeship contract under certain circumstances. However, this must always be examined on a case-by-case basis. It is therefore recommended in any case that apprentices keep training documentation.
It is also advisable to contact the experts at the AK Youth Department so that it can be checked whether the apprenticeship training is being carried out in accordance with the individual training regulations and whether there are any activities that are not related to the occupation.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
