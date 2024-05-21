Demand stutters
Austerity course! Agricultural technology company reduces working hours
LASCO Heutechnik GmbH is regarded as one of the innovation drivers in the agricultural sector in the field of hay technology and drying technology, but it is also feeling the effects of the stuttering economic engine. As a result, a reduction in working hours was agreed with the employees.
The willingness to innovate and invest has also been inhibited in the agricultural sector - and this is not without consequences for LASCO Heutechnik GmbH from Pöndorf. As a necessary measure to overcome the crisis, as the company puts it, employees are reducing their working hours by 13%, while the company is also cutting their salaries by 11%. Dismissals are to be expressly avoided.
Any dismissal due to a lack of work would not only affect us personally as a family business, but would also put a strain on our workflows and processes.
Johannes und Werner Landrichinger, Eigentümer von LASCO Heutechnik
Until the end of the year, the company from the Hausruckviertel will initially be on internal short-time working. It can be terminated prematurely at any time, the owners and managing directors Werner and Johannes Landrichinger let us know.
What are the reasons for the cost-cutting measures? LASCO cites the stagnating economy, high inflation and the tense interest rate situation, which in turn is slowing down farmers' willingness to innovate and invest.
The hay and drying technology specialist achieved a turnover of just under 19 million euros last year and currently employs 70 people.
