For a good cause

A hairy world record for a good cause

Nachrichten
21.05.2024 20:00

Wolf Lass from Moosburg had his mane cut off during a tandem jump for a good cause. He even set a world record with this action.

comment0 Kommentare

For five years, 22-year-old Wolf Lass from Moosburg let his hair grow, but then things took off. The flight with paraglider pilot Aaron Durogati from the mountain station of the Hochmuth cable car in Tyrol took just eight minutes.

"The flight was exciting and short, but I really enjoyed it," says Lass. "Before the flight, my hair was tied into six plaits, which Aaron and I took turns cutting off with a pair of hair clippers." However, the event was not about the spectacle, but about the good cause.

During the world record jump, pilot Durogati and the 22-year-old took turns cutting the hair. (Bild: Wolf Lass)
During the world record jump, pilot Durogati and the 22-year-old took turns cutting the hair.
(Bild: Wolf Lass)
"I'm really enjoying my short hair right now," says Wolf Lass happily. (Bild: FELIX BACHER)
"I'm really enjoying my short hair right now," says Wolf Lass happily.
(Bild: FELIX BACHER)
This is how Wolf looked before the flight. (Bild: Julian Pirker)
This is how Wolf looked before the flight.
(Bild: Julian Pirker)

"The Haarfee association uses hair donations to make real hair wigs for children who have lost their hair due to illness or accidents," explains Lass. "Claudia Attar from the association was there and I handed over the hair donation."

In addition to himself and the pilots, his family, girlfriend, friends, a camera crew from Baden-Württemberg - Lass is a film student in Stuttgart, a cameraman from Bolzano, a photographer and a photographer were also present at the jump.

Fundraising campaign for wigs
Fitting, because the campaign was also a world record. "This will be officially recognized by the Austrian Record Institute in the next few days," Lass proudly emphasizes.

As part of the jump, the 22-year-old launched an appeal for donations with the aim of raising 5,000 euros for the production of ten wigs: 100 percent will go to "Haarfee". gofund.me/8ef2aaa8

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Felix Justich
Felix Justich
