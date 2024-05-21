Co-financed by us
EU partners drag asylum seekers into the desert
In dealing with the numerous asylum seekers from Africa, the European Union is increasingly trying to cooperate with countries in northern Africa. However, a recent investigation shows that human rights are not being taken very seriously there.
Is this what help looks like on the ground? As reported by Der Spiegel and Bayrischer Rundfunk on Tuesday, the governments of Mauritania, Tunisia and Morocco are extremely ruthless in their treatment of asylum seekers. According to the report, people seeking protection are systematically picked up and then released in remote areas: With the knowledge of the Europeans, the magazine affirmed.
Trained by officials from Europe
The migrants are picked up on their flight to Europe and sometimes left behind in the middle of the desert. The EU states are therefore equipping the units in Morocco, Tunisia and Mauritania that are said to be responsible for these operations.
"They train officers, supply buses and pick-ups. Some of the same vehicle models can be seen in videos of the arrests," according to the "Spiegel" report.
Lots of money for migration management
In an effort to stem illegal migration, the EU is aiming to build strategic partnerships with the countries of origin and transit of refugees. In February, the EU pledged EUR 210 million in funding to Mauritania for migration management as part of enhanced cooperation. An agreement had already been signed with Tunisia in July last year.
According to the report, the reporters traveled to Tunisia, Morocco and Mauritania for their research. They verified videos, filmed some of the criticized actions themselves and evaluated satellite images and confidential documents. In addition, the journalists said they had conversations with dozens of migrants, diplomats, EU officials and police officers.
Governments don't want to know about it
According to the "Spiegel" report, more than 50 asylum seekers told the reporters how they were abandoned by security forces in remote areas. The governments of Mauritania, Tunisia and Morocco denied any human rights violations.
According to Der Spiegel, the EU Commission emphasized that it expected its partners to fulfil their international obligations, but ultimately the countries themselves were responsible for their security forces.
