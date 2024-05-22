The Mariazell Railway
Through the Dirndl Valley to Mariazellerland
From the Lower Austrian provincial capital of St. Pölten, the line runs through the picturesque Dirndl Valley, the Ötscher-Tormäuer Nature Park and the Mariazellerland to the Styrian pilgrimage town of Mariazell, over 19 viaducts and through 21 tunnels: The Mariazell Railway is on the move for its guests all year round. Since May 1st, the tourist attractions - the Ötscherbär family adventure train, the exclusive panorama carriages and the nostalgic steam train - have also been back on track.
The ride on Austria's longest narrow-gauge railroad is particularly impressive at any time of year. Along the 84-kilometre-long route of the Mariazell Railway, which is steeped in tradition, the exclusive panorama carriages, the Ötscherbär family adventure train and the nostalgic steam train also run alongside the modern sky staircase trains.
Traveling in the premium product of the Mariazell Railway, the panorama carriage, is particularly exclusive: under the motto "Enjoyment on rails", culinary fans get their money's worth here. Delicious regional breakfast variations and refreshments are served directly at your seat. The generous panoramic glazing offers a unique view of the passing landscape. The comfortable leather seats with fold-out wooden tables and reading lamps provide plenty of comfort.
Season start promotion: For journeys from May 1 to 30, 2024, the upgrade from the stairway to the panoramic carriage costs just EUR 11 for the entire journey and EUR 6 for part of the journey.
The ride on the Ötscherbär family adventure train delights young and old alike. Fun and games are the order of the day here. The lovingly restored carriages of the adventure train are pulled by the world's oldest narrow-gauge electric locomotive - a special feature that captivates railroad fans of all ages. The dining car offers snacks, refreshments and regional delicacies suitable for children, while the games car provides entertainment. In the summer months, the observation car travels along and offers a pure convertible feeling - including a breeze and an unrestricted view of the magnificent landscape.
On Saturdays in July and August, the Ötscherbär is transformed into a summer vacation adventure train - an exciting entertainment program awaits the children on the outward and return journeys. Excursion tip: On June 1, children's songwriter Bernhard Fibich travels on the Ötscherbär adventure train and gives a concert. A night full of experiences and natural spectacles awaits passengers on August 9, when the Ötscherbär sets off on a shooting star journey.
The nostalgic steam train of the Mariazell Railway offers a train ride like in the old days. The impressive Mh.6 steam locomotive began its loyal service back in 1908 and today offers a first-class rail experience. The nostalgic steam train runs on selected Sundays during the season.
The Mariazell Railway is a comfortable and climate-friendly way to travel to the most beautiful excursion destinations in the picturesque Pielach Valley, the Ötscher-Tormäuer Nature Park and Mariazellerland. The train ride can be ideally combined with a hike, long walks with the whole family or a cycling excursion.
Season 2024
The Ötscherbär family adventure train and the panorama car run until November 3 on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays as well as during Advent. The nostalgic steam train runs on 12 May, 9 June, 14 July, 11 August, 8 September and 13 October as well as during Advent with the Ötscherbär set.
Tickets & information
All information about the Mariazell Railway can be found at www.mariazellerbahn.at .
Tickets are available in the Niederösterreich Bahnen webshop.
Contact Niederösterreich Bahnen Infocenter
Telephone: +43 (0) 2742 360 990-1000
E-mail: info@niederoesterreichbahnen.at
