Through the Dirndl Valley to Mariazellerland

The ride on the Ötscherbär family adventure train delights young and old alike. Fun and games are the order of the day here. The lovingly restored carriages of the adventure train are pulled by the world's oldest narrow-gauge electric locomotive - a special feature that captivates railroad fans of all ages. The dining car offers snacks, refreshments and regional delicacies suitable for children, while the games car provides entertainment. In the summer months, the observation car travels along and offers a pure convertible feeling - including a breeze and an unrestricted view of the magnificent landscape.