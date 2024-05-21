Hoppala at the Polterer
Are the wedding bells ringing for Michi and Vinc?
They have been considered one of the dream couples in the Alpine Ski World Cup for years. Now speed aces Michi Heider and Vincent Kriechmayr have apparently tied the knot and will soon be ringing the wedding bells. Last weekend, the bride-to-be celebrated her bachelorette in Slovenia - a little hopscotch included.
The first picture of the 28-year-old Styrian and the 32-year-old Upper Austrian together emerged almost six years ago in August 2018 and shows the two of them on a trip to Hamburg together. Further snapshots followed while whale-watching off the Canary Islands in April 2019 and a joint trip to the Laver Cup in Geneva in September 2019.
End of career instead of home World Cup
While Kriechmayr will be competing for his third gold medal at the home World Championships in Saalbach in February 2025 after his double in Cortina in 2021 - where he won the downhill and super-G - Heider ended her career just under a month ago. In addition to skicross gold at the 2012 Youth Olympic Games in Innsbruck, the SC Gaal skier's best World Cup result is 14th place in the super-G in Bansko 2020.
"Everything will be fine again by the wedding"
It is not known exactly when and where the wedding bells will ring for the dream skiing couple. However, it shouldn't be too long now. Last weekend, Heider celebrated her "Polterer" with nine friends, including her long-time companion and reigning downhill vice world champion Nina Ortlieb, at the St. Bernardin Resort in Portoroz, Slovenia.
However, the bride-to-be had a bit of a scare: Michi suffered a cut under her chin on a water slide and had to be treated on site. But as the German pop singer Karin Prohaska sang so beautifully in 1965: "Everything will be fine again by the wedding".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.