"Copilot+"
Microsoft with new PC architecture for the AI era
Microsoft wants to make Windows PCs fit for the AI era. To this end, personal computers are to be given a new architecture with an additional chip specifically for applications with artificial intelligence, and Microsoft is also adapting its operating system for this purpose.
A new AI search function called "Recall" (see video below) will enable users to find everything they have ever seen or done on their PC, said Microsoft manager Yusuf Mehdi at the presentation on Monday.
Microsoft calls the new architecture, which is intended to provide the most powerful Windows computers to date, "Copilot + PC". Copilot is the name of Microsoft's AI assistance software, which is based on technology from ChatGPT inventor OpenAI.
Close to a breakthrough
For the search function, Windows collects all information on the computer and attempts to understand it and put it into context with the help of AI models. The goal in the computer industry has always been "to build computers that understand us instead of us having to understand computers", said Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. He feels that we are getting closer to a "real breakthrough" in this vision.
Arm processors on board
For the new architecture, Microsoft is initially relying on technology from chip designer Arm, which is used in practically all smartphones, as Apple has already done with its Mac computers. While Apple develops its own M-series processors, Windows computers will rely on Qualcomm for chip systems.
Copilot+ PCs are the fastest and most intelligent Windows PCs ever built.
Microsoft
The major PC manufacturers are jumping on the platform, and Microsoft also unveiled new models of its Surface tablets and notebooks on Monday. New AI PCs with processors from Intel and AMD are set to follow, according to reports.
Faster than Apple
In recent years, Apple has switched the entire model range of its Macs from Intel processors to chips with Arm technology. This made them more powerful with longer battery life. They also have the same technical platform as the iPhone.
Microsoft has now emphasized that its AI PCs were 58 percent faster in a test than the current MacBook Air with an M3 chip and have longer battery life. Apple introduced the more powerful M4 chip a few days ago, but has so far only installed it in a new Pro model of its iPad tablets.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.