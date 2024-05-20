Ice Hockey World Championship
Finland ahead of Austria in the promotion battle
Finland's progression to the quarter-finals of the Ice Hockey World Championship is still in their own hands. The Olympic champions won 3:1 (0:0,0:0,3:1) against Denmark in Prague on Monday and go into the final game of Group A with a three-point lead over Austria.
If Austria beat relegated Great Britain on Tuesday (12.20 p.m.), the four-time world champions will need a point against Switzerland in the evening game (8.20 p.m.) to book their quarter-final ticket.
In the event of an Austrian victory against the British and a Finnish defeat, the direct duel would count for the Austrians in the event of a tie. On Thursday (20:20) in Ostrava, the promoted team will face Sweden, who also won their sixth game with a 3:1 win over France. This means that first place in Group B is now out of reach for the three-crown team.
Meanwhile, Great Britain and Poland are relegated to the B World Cup. The British lost the relegation showdown against Norway in Prague with 2:5 and are thus just as firmly at the bottom of the table as the Poles, who lost 3:1 to Kazakhstan in their "final". Hungary and Slovenia have been promoted to next year's A-World Championship.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.