After a flood of charges
“Ramp sheriff” now turned a blind eye in court
Because a tenant of the Jennersdorf health center feels disturbed by parked cars, he keeps filing complaints. However, the plaintiff was not happy about the repercussions in court.
The tenant of the Jennersdorf health center, who has been filing complaints against suppliers or people who are not good on their feet since November last year, has now had a repercussion in court. The man, who is always on the go, is annoyed by the fact that these people often park their vehicles in an area in front of the health center that is not designated as a parking space and that he, as the owner of a rented apartment and therefore co-owner of the building, feels that his property is being disturbed.
Whether blood transporter or ambulance: everyone is reported
Whether blood transporters, suppliers of meals on wheels, the ambulance service, employees of the psychosocial service or patients who need urgent medical assistance due to an emergency - no one is safe from being reported. Reinhard Deutsch, the head of the local authority, has also repeatedly said that the situation is intolerable and is escalating.
Reporting a woman in a wheelchair because she stops in front of the health center in her car is immoral.
Bürgermeister Reinhard Deutsch
Bild: Christian schulter
Verdict: the interests of the patient take precedence
While many of the now more than 50 people affected have paid their action for disturbance of possession, some of those affected also fought back in court. One patient has now been ruled right by the competent district court, as lawyer Dr. Heike Berner explains. Her law firm was able to successfully fend off the action for interference with possession brought against her client. In the ruling, the judge came to the conclusion that there was no interference with possession, but that the interests of the patient were paramount - i.e. the speedy treatment by the doctor.
I am always shocked at how malicious some people can be. This ruling clearly shows that patients are protected by the court.
Anwältin Dr. Heike Berner
For Berner, the ruling could now become a precedent in the case. The lawyer herself is outraged by the behavior of the self-appointed "ramp sheriff". "I am always shocked at how malicious some people can be. This ruling clearly shows that patients are being protected by the court," says Berner.
Holding for 20 minutes is now allowed
In order to counteract the tense atmosphere, OSG and the city have now agreed to re-mark the area in front of the health center. In future, loading and unloading will be legally permitted here for a period of 20 minutes. For the lawyer, this is an important step in taking the wind out of the plaintiff's sails.
Flood of complaints continues, municipality considers legal action
However, says head of the municipality Deutsch: "As it turns out, this is of little use, because complaints are still coming in." The municipality is therefore reserving the right to take legal action against the tenant.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.