“Ramp sheriff” now turned a blind eye in court

Verdict: the interests of the patient take precedence

While many of the now more than 50 people affected have paid their action for disturbance of possession, some of those affected also fought back in court. One patient has now been ruled right by the competent district court, as lawyer Dr. Heike Berner explains. Her law firm was able to successfully fend off the action for interference with possession brought against her client. In the ruling, the judge came to the conclusion that there was no interference with possession, but that the interests of the patient were paramount - i.e. the speedy treatment by the doctor.