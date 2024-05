Photovoltaic pirate swindles around 175,000 euros

A 25-year-old in the district of Tulln sensed a big business in renewable energy: according to the indictment, the Croatian posed as an "electrical and heating contractor" and promised large-scale services such as the "installation of air conditioning, photovoltaic and heat pump systems or underfloor heating", which he did not provide or only provided in part. He also ordered goods himself, such as batteries or storage units, without paying for them. He also did not pay any taxes to the tax office. In total, he scammed more than 175,000 euros from May to October of the previous year.