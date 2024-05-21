Great Britain against Austria, LIVE from 12.20 pm

The "Triple A" mission was accomplished on Sunday with a 4:1 victory over Norway. That's how team boss Roger Bader described the goal of making it to the last eight for the third time in a row. "Triple A is a seal of quality. I've always made sure that the ball is kept in our court, it's first and foremost about staying in the league. But internally we have said that Triple A can also mean something else. It can also mean three wins. Now we have two, we still want to get the third," explained Bader.