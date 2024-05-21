Ice Hockey World Championship ticker
Great Britain against Austria, LIVE from 12.20 pm
Without relegation worries, the ÖEHV team goes into the final group game against Great Britain at the World Championships in Prague and wants to preserve its sensational chance of reaching the quarter-finals with a win. We will be reporting live, see ticker below.
The "Triple A" mission was accomplished on Sunday with a 4:1 victory over Norway. That's how team boss Roger Bader described the goal of making it to the last eight for the third time in a row. "Triple A is a seal of quality. I've always made sure that the ball is kept in our court, it's first and foremost about staying in the league. But internally we have said that Triple A can also mean something else. It can also mean three wins. Now we have two, we still want to get the third," explained Bader.
A victory over the British would probably mean ninth place and thus the best World Cup position for 30 years. The 1994 World Cup in Italy was also the only time in modern times that the team reached the quarter-finals, also with a victory over the British. So there was no celebrating in the red-white-red team on Sunday evening, even if the mood was great.
The big pressure is off
"This is the reward for our hard work, that we don't go into the last game with any pressure, but we can reward ourselves even more than we already did," explained Manuel Ganahl and said of the performance and the great atmosphere with thousands of Austrian fans in the game against Norway: "It's really fun this way."
For Marco Rossi, the chance of making it through to the knockout round, especially after the false start against Denmark, is "incredible". "We've achieved our first goal of staying in the group, now we have to want more. We're in a good position at the moment. The pressure is off, it's good for us that we're playing even better. We're just looking at our game," said the Vorarlberg native.
Together with his forward partners Peter Schneider and Dominic Zwerger, Austria's only NHL player was mainly responsible for the historic comeback against Canada as well as for the preliminary decision against Norway with three goals within less than six minutes in the middle third. However, Bader emphasized the team's unity, starting with another strong goalkeeper David Kickert, who together with David Madlener put an end to the goalkeeper discussion, right up to the fourth line. "Austria's strength is the collective. The star is the team, it's a cliché, but that's true for us," emphasized Bader.
Switzerland's support is needed
In addition, there was a lot of morale, an offensive performance like never before at an A World Championship (19 goals) and a little bit of luck in the historic victory over Finland with the winning goal 0.2 seconds before the end. This gave them the chance to advance, which would be at the expense of Finland. The Olympic champions, who had to beat Denmark on (tonight) Monday evening, last failed to finish in the top 8 in 1955. In the quarter-finals, Sweden would probably be the opponent on Thursday in Ostrava.
However, Austria will have to rely on Switzerland's support. "Now we can dream a little. For that to come true, we first have to do our homework, and that means winning the Great Britain game. That's not a foregone conclusion," Bader made clear.
The Swiss then put his faith in his compatriots and recalled last year, when they were eliminated in the quarter-finals after winning their group. "I don't expect them to rest people in the last game like last year, they lost the momentum then," he is convinced. Bader acknowledged with a smile that they now have to rethink their departure plans: "There are worse problems."
