Crash on a bend
Six people injured in a pile-up
A pile-up on the B139 near Neuhofen an der Krems in Upper Austria caused a total of six injuries late on Sunday afternoon. A young driver hit a biker with his car on a bend and then collided with a woman's car that happened to be coming the other way at the same time.
At 5 p.m. on Sunday, a 19-year-old from the Linz-Land district was driving his car on the B139 coming from Neuhofen in the direction of Ansfelden. An 18-year-old Croatian woman from the Linz-Land district was in the passenger seat. An 18-year-old and a 16-year-old, both Croatian nationals from the Linz-Land district, were riding in the back seat of the vehicle.
At the same time, a 44-year-old man from the Amstetten district was driving his motorcycle on the B139, also coming from Neuhofen, in the direction of Ansfelden. His 39-year-old girlfriend, an Iranian woman from Vienna, was on the pillion. At the same time, a 70-year-old woman from the Steyr-Land district was driving her car in the opposite direction.
Biker overlooked
The 19-year-old from the Linz-Land district entered the bend there and overlooked the motorcycle of the 44-year-old Amstettner in front of him, just as the motorcycle was level with the oncoming car of the 70-year-old. He hit the rear of the motorcycle and then collided head-on with the oncoming car of the 70-year-old woman. The pensioner's car was then thrown into the embankment.
Lost control of the car
After the collision, the 19-year-old lost control of the car, which was also thrown into the embankment and then came to a standstill on the right-hand lane. The motorcycle did not crash, but the 39-year-old woman on the pillion was injured and taken to hospital after first aid by the ambulance. The motorcyclist himself was not injured in the accident.
Pensioner was trapped
The 70-year-old was trapped in the vehicle as a result of the accident and had to be freed from the vehicle by the fire department. She was then flown to hospital by rescue helicopter with injuries of indeterminate severity.
