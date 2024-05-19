Mayr on track for Paris with heptathlon Austrian Championship title

"But it often takes me a little longer at the beginning of the season!"

Dadic had a mixed second day. "The first day gave me a good prospect of a good overall result, which would have been nice. But at the beginning of the season, it often takes me a little longer to get everything running smoothly," she said. Schuler was not quite fit in the 800 m race, she blamed the sun for her dizziness. Only three of the five ÖLV athletes made it into the rankings. Sarah Lagger did not compete in the javelin throw. She did not want to risk her back problems getting worse. "I knew that it would be a bit of an experiment. It's smarter from a training point of view, but it's extremely hard on my head that I won't be able to finish in Götzis again." Isabel Posch did not take part in the final run. "My ankle was giving me problems today, so we didn't want to make it worse in view of a possible participation in the European Championships," she said.