After police attack: Scheffler falls far behind

"I definitely didn't feel like myself today," said Scheffler after the third round. The 27-year-old from Texas was temporarily taken into custody early on Friday morning before the start of the second round of the tournament. The two-time Masters winner is said to have disobeyed the instructions of the police, who were investigating a fatal traffic accident involving a pedestrian outside Valhalla Golf Club. Scheffler had tried to drive his car around a traffic jam. In doing so, he is said to have slightly injured a police officer on the wrist.