PGA Championship
After police attack: Scheffler falls far behind
Golf star Scottie Scheffler has lost touch with the leaders at the PGA Championship in Louisville one day after his brief arrest by the police. The world number one from the USA only played a round of 73 at Valhalla Golf Club on Saturday (local time) and dropped from fourth to 24th place with a total of 206 strokes.
Before the final round, the US pros Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa share the lead with 198 strokes each.
The two are on 15 under par. Among the 15 contenders for victory ranked within five strokes of each other, there are only five players who have already won at least one of the four tournaments at Grand Slam level in their careers. In addition to Morikawa, the other Americans are Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas, Ireland's Shane Lowry and England's Justin Rose. Third, one shot behind, is US surprise man Sahith Theegala.
Lowry provided the sporting highlight of the day on the par-71 course in the US state of Kentucky. The 2019 British Open winner equaled Olympic champion Schauffele's record round from two days earlier with 62 strokes. Both now share the record for the lowest round in the history of the PGA Championship. Like US superstar Tiger Woods, Austrian Sepp Straka failed to make the cut on Friday.
"I definitely didn't feel like myself today," said Scheffler after the third round. The 27-year-old from Texas was temporarily taken into custody early on Friday morning before the start of the second round of the tournament. The two-time Masters winner is said to have disobeyed the instructions of the police, who were investigating a fatal traffic accident involving a pedestrian outside Valhalla Golf Club. Scheffler had tried to drive his car around a traffic jam. In doing so, he is said to have slightly injured a police officer on the wrist.
The world number one was then handcuffed and taken to a police station for identification purposes. A few hours later he was back at Valhalla Golf Club and started his second round.
