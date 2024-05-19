"Very annoyed"
Wrong game around Rangnick and Danso
Big excitement about Kevin Danso! According to a report in L'Equipe, ÖFB team boss Ralf Rangnick is said to have demanded that his defensive boss not (!) play in the last league game against Montpellier on Sunday due to his adductor problems. Otherwise, he threatened not to nominate the 25-year-old for the EURO. Complete nonsense. Danso confirmed to the "Krone": "I'm very surprised, annoyed - I can clearly reject this accusation. It's completely out of thin air."
Nevertheless, the (deliberate?) false report caused quite a stir. The sporting management of Lens sat down with Danso again on Sunday morning to try and get to the bottom of this false report. The club is even keen for Danso (market value 25 million euros) to play a strong EURO. The Austrian is considered to be one of the French club's hottest assets on the transfer market this summer. It is logical that the Austrian team boss reacted angrily to the accusation that he had put his protégé under pressure, in fact blackmailed him. Especially as he has so far acted on the best of terms with his players' clubs.
Consideration taken
Rangnick had already shown consideration for Danso. In October 2023, the ÖFB did not take Danso to Azerbaijan after the 3:2 draw in Belgium due to adductor problems in the European Championship qualifying double. Four days later, he suddenly played 90 minutes against Le Havre in Ligue 1. To everyone's astonishment. That was not agreed. The side-swipe in the French media is all the more annoying.
He never put pressure on me not to play
Kevin Danso über Ralf Rangnick
"He never put any pressure on me"
The fact is that Rangnick was and is in contact with Danso - as he is with all his players. Nothing more, but completely normal before the squad announcement on Tuesday. "He never put pressure on me not to play," said Danso angrily. "We're in contact because he wants to find out about my condition."
Danso trained normally during the week, skipping the last session on Saturday. It was only on Sunday morning, a few hours before kick-off against Montpellier, that it was decided that Danso would not be in the squad. "In consultation with coach Franck Haise and the medical department," said Danso, who will of course be present at the EURO, to the "Krone". The defender is not yet at 100 percent, fully fit. Lens therefore decided against fielding him. Which is professional. So no scandal, just much ado about nothing...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.