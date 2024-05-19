Special concert
The Goleador sets the Nordkette on fire
Ralph "The Voice" Schader brings Goleador Hans Krankl and the Viennese cult band Monti Beton to Innsbruck in summer. The Nordkette will "burn".
The sensation is perfect. It's been 30 years since Hans Krankl was coach of FC Tirol. "I was the stadium announcer at the Tivoli back then and was always there live. Hans always motivated the team with the phrase 'The Nordkette must burn'. That was the idea of organizing a concert with him on the Seegrube," Schader tells the "Krone".
"You are a madness"
The Goleador was immediately enthusiastic about the idea: "Hey Ralph, you're amazing. Of course I like that!" Schader then contacted Thomas Schroll, Managing Director of the Innsbruck Nordkettenbahn, who will now also be organizing this spectacle: Johann K. and Monti Beton will be playing live on the Seegrube on August 23. You can hear the good old hits from the 1950s and 1960s, as well as the best-known Austropop hits from 1970 and 1980 and an excerpt from the latest program "Il Spettacolo Italo-Americano". Schader: "A wonderful mixture, performed in the typical Monti Beton style - with humor and appropriate bon mots. To laugh and sing along!
The supporting program is also something to be seen and heard: Michael Fally, head of sport at krone.at in his day job, will get everyone in the mood. "Advance ticket sales have already started and are going well," says the Innsbruck Nordkettenbahn. Many celebrities from the world of sport will also be attending the concert - including, of course, some of Hans Krankl's companions.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.