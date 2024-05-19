The Goleador sets the Nordkette on fire

"You are a madness"

The Goleador was immediately enthusiastic about the idea: "Hey Ralph, you're amazing. Of course I like that!" Schader then contacted Thomas Schroll, Managing Director of the Innsbruck Nordkettenbahn, who will now also be organizing this spectacle: Johann K. and Monti Beton will be playing live on the Seegrube on August 23. You can hear the good old hits from the 1950s and 1960s, as well as the best-known Austropop hits from 1970 and 1980 and an excerpt from the latest program "Il Spettacolo Italo-Americano". Schader: "A wonderful mixture, performed in the typical Monti Beton style - with humor and appropriate bon mots. To laugh and sing along!