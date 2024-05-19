LGBTQ declaration
Italy accuses the EU of “denying reality”
As reported, nine member states are refusing to sign an EU declaration to promote policies in favor of the LGBTQ communities. In a newspaper interview, the Italian family minister explains exactly why Rome is against the project.
"We find the document very unbalanced", criticizes Family Minister Eugenia Roccella to the daily newspaper "Il Messaggero". "Everyone can choose who they want to love or have sexual relations with. But the freedom to 'be who you want to be' advocated in the document is an ideological constraint and a denial of reality, because the reality of the body and sexual affiliation cannot be changed to the end," said Minister Roccella, who belongs to the post-fascist "Fratelli d'Italia" (Brothers of Italy) party led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.
"The continuity of humanity is based on binarism"
"I think the so-called gender binarism should continue to apply: There are women and there are men. We want to preserve the anthropology on which parenthood and the continuity of humanity are based, because if you abolish men and women, parenthood also changes and you shouldn't be surprised if no more children are conceived," emphasizes the Minister.
"We are in favor of the inclusion of people who decide to undergo gender reassignment and we are against transphobia. But the aim here is to change the human paradigm. They are trying to deny not only biology, but also the body, which is based on the gender difference between men and women. The body should not be seen as an object that we carry around with us. A person is their body," emphasized the Minister.
Document provides for EU Commissioner for Gender Equality
In addition to Italy, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria, Croatia, Lithuania, Latvia, the Czech Republic and Slovakia also reject the declaration, which was drawn up on the occasion of the World Day against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia. According to the text, the signatory states commit to implementing national strategies for LGBTQ people and to appointing a new EU Commissioner for Equality in the new EU Commission that will emerge from the EU parliamentary elections.
