Title thriller today
The thrilling finish makes history
Bundesliga history is being written today.For the first time since 2011, there will be a title thriller in the final round. Sturm Graz go for the double in a photo finish.The leaders have already been beaten five times.
These scenes burn themselves deeper into the minds of fans than any derby victory: title decisions on the last matchday! Or even better - as with Manchester City and Sergio Agüero in 2012 - at the last second
Austria can also have a photo finish - Salzburg must win against LASK on Sunday and hope for some help from Klagenfurt. A draw might not be enough for Sturm - after all, the leaders were caught five times in the last round:
- The Rapid slip-up
1964/65 saw the green-and-whites lose 1-0 at GAK, while LASK became the first club from the provinces to be crowned champions with a 2-0 win at Vienna and a one-point lead.
- VÖEST's finest hour
1973/74 saw Wacker Innsbruck toppled from the top with a 0-0 draw at Sturm, while VÖEST Linz celebrated the only championship title in the club's history thanks to a 2-0 win over Vienna.
- Celebrating with the opponent
In 1980/81, Austria edged out leaders Sturm (1:4 against Rapid) by one point in the final round thanks to a 6:1 win against GAK. GAK goalkeeper Ekmecic's celebrations with his opponents in Vienna despite the defeat are unforgettable. "The game had no significance for us, and you don't begrudge rivals anything."
- Goal difference decides
In 1986/87, Austria lost the title with a 2:2 draw at Sturm - Rapid had the same number of points after the 2:1 against Sportclub, but had the better goal difference by five goals.
- The direct duel
1991/92 Salzburg was caught by Austria in the last round. The Veilchen won the direct duel 2:1 and the title on equal points with Salzburg and Tirol!
After a long period of dominance by the Bulls, the final round will now be decided for the first time since 2010/11. Back then, Sturm were two points ahead of Austria, beat Innsbruck 2:1 and won their third league title.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
