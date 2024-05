Tyrol: Uncle and nephew crashed with a paraglider

On Saturday afternoon, a 55-year-old German and his 20-year-old nephew went on a tandem paragliding flight together from the Unterberghorn in Kössen (Kitzbühel district). "At around 1.40 p.m., the 55-year-old probably flew a so-called acro maneuver at too low an altitude. However, this failed and the paraglider was no longer able to pick up any airflow," said the police.