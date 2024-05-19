14-hour Dult shift and still having fun

The working hours of the over 100 stallholders at the Dult are also in a special format. From nine o'clock in the morning until shortly before midnight, they try to attract guests to their stores. "I hope that we still have a lot to do over the next few days," says Melanie, full of ambition. She doesn't have the feeling that she's missing out while others are having fun at the Dult. "We have relatively long breaks. You can actually do a few rounds on the carousel during this time."