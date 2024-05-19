Volksfest is open
14-hour Dult shift and still having fun
The largest folk festival in western Austria opened its doors yesterday. For stallholders, this means an exceptional situation and fun at the same time.
The ceremonial beer tapping by Mayor Bernhard Auinger took place right on time at midday on Saturday. Four strokes were enough to make the beer splash to the sounds of the traditional music bands Hager Hochfeld and Straßwalchen. Nothing stood in the way of the 50th edition of the Dult. The stallholders soon got into position for the expected rush of guests for the anniversary edition.
"I only knew the Dult from a visitor's perspective. And because I liked it so much, I thought why not work here and lend a hand," says Melanie. The Salzburg native has been handing out lucky draws since Saturday. Anyone who ends up at Melanie's stall hopes to win an XXL stuffed animal.
The working hours of the over 100 stallholders at the Dult are also in a special format. From nine o'clock in the morning until shortly before midnight, they try to attract guests to their stores. "I hope that we still have a lot to do over the next few days," says Melanie, full of ambition. She doesn't have the feeling that she's missing out while others are having fun at the Dult. "We have relatively long breaks. You can actually do a few rounds on the carousel during this time."
Stella, who runs a children's ride one hall away, is also looking forward to the Dult week: "I've been going to the Dult with my parents for a few years now. This year we are trying out a new children's carousel. Let's see how it is received by the visitors."
The showmen have set up their stands at the exhibition grounds in Salzburg City up to and including May 26. Then most of them will scatter in all directions to the next folk festivals.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
