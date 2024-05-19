Chance of the century, gray hair and strong women!

Against Klagenfurt, however, Melanie will be cheering with her son in the stands. "Matteo is already joining in the clapping and noticing a lot. When he spots the club emblem somewhere, he already says 'Sturm da'," says the native Upper Austrian, who used to be a Ried fan. "But now my heart beats only for Sturm. I'm fully involved and can get really annoyed. When I watch a game alone at home, it's sometimes better if you can't hear me," laughs the Ried woman.