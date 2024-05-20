Solution called for
Price pressure from abroad is putting pressure on agriculture
In addition to the climate and drought, competition from abroad is causing serious problems for agriculture. Provincial Vice-President Astrid Eisenkopf is therefore calling for a solution to support farms
The Allacher estate in Gols is considered a model farm: 1500 hectares of land, where maize, soy, sunflowers and cereals thrive. Nature conservation areas and trappe fields are also cultivated. The farm has had the organic label since 2010 and also carries out work for vineyards and is responsible for the winter maintenance of 350 wind turbines and photovoltaic systems. Up to 20 employees work on the estate.
Praise for model farm
"The Allacher family's farm is a model farm that impressively demonstrates how organic farming can be successful on a large scale and in high quality," said an enthusiastic Astrid Eisenkopf, Deputy Governor of the Province of Salzburg, during a visit.
Concerns about the future
However, many farmers are worried about the future. The climate crisis with ever-longer periods of drought is affecting the Seewinkel region in particular, and the extreme price pressure from imports from neighboring countries to the east poses a threat to local farms. Eisenkopf is therefore calling for more support.
Federal government and EU required
Initial measures are already in place in the form of an impulse program adopted last year by the provincial agricultural officers, which is intended to respond to the high cost increases in operating resources, building materials and labour and to further promote the organic way. For Burgenland, this means annual state funding of 1.78 million euros until 2027. For Eisenkopf, however, even more is needed: "Burgenland alone is not the only one that needs to provide further relief for agriculture, but above all the federal government and the EU. The influencing factors are manifold and a joint solution is needed to support agriculture."
