Price pressure from abroad is putting pressure on agriculture

Federal government and EU required

Initial measures are already in place in the form of an impulse program adopted last year by the provincial agricultural officers, which is intended to respond to the high cost increases in operating resources, building materials and labour and to further promote the organic way. For Burgenland, this means annual state funding of 1.78 million euros until 2027. For Eisenkopf, however, even more is needed: "Burgenland alone is not the only one that needs to provide further relief for agriculture, but above all the federal government and the EU. The influencing factors are manifold and a joint solution is needed to support agriculture."