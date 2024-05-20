Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Solution called for

Price pressure from abroad is putting pressure on agriculture

Nachrichten
20.05.2024 10:58

In addition to the climate and drought, competition from abroad is causing serious problems for agriculture. Provincial Vice-President Astrid Eisenkopf is therefore calling for a solution to support farms

comment0 Kommentare

The Allacher estate in Gols is considered a model farm: 1500 hectares of land, where maize, soy, sunflowers and cereals thrive. Nature conservation areas and trappe fields are also cultivated. The farm has had the organic label since 2010 and also carries out work for vineyards and is responsible for the winter maintenance of 350 wind turbines and photovoltaic systems. Up to 20 employees work on the estate.

Praise for model farm
"The Allacher family's farm is a model farm that impressively demonstrates how organic farming can be successful on a large scale and in high quality," said an enthusiastic Astrid Eisenkopf, Deputy Governor of the Province of Salzburg, during a visit.

Concerns about the future
However, many farmers are worried about the future. The climate crisis with ever-longer periods of drought is affecting the Seewinkel region in particular, and the extreme price pressure from imports from neighboring countries to the east poses a threat to local farms. Eisenkopf is therefore calling for more support.

Federal government and EU required
Initial measures are already in place in the form of an impulse program adopted last year by the provincial agricultural officers, which is intended to respond to the high cost increases in operating resources, building materials and labour and to further promote the organic way. For Burgenland, this means annual state funding of 1.78 million euros until 2027. For Eisenkopf, however, even more is needed: "Burgenland alone is not the only one that needs to provide further relief for agriculture, but above all the federal government and the EU. The influencing factors are manifold and a joint solution is needed to support agriculture."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Burgenland-Krone
Burgenland-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf