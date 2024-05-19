Drones as new firefighters in the fire department

Operations in coordination with Austro Control

The camera provides a 360-degree view and the battery lasts for 30 minutes. "However, we carry several spare batteries in the command vehicle," says Germ. "There are also plans to purchase another drone equipped with a thermal imaging camera." Operations are reported immediately to Austro Control so that no accidents occur. "The drone's biggest enemy is the helicopter - the turbulence can cause it to crash," explains Germ. "If, as with the forest fire on Falkenberg, the police helicopter helps with the fire, the drone is landed immediately."