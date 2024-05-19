Woman crushed by truck
Driver goes on trial after fatal accident
According to the indictment, the driver of a concrete mixer truck (54) did not pay attention to the traffic on the "Pyhrn" highway for eight seconds and crashed into the car of a Styrian woman (52) without braking. The woman did not survive. The man will soon stand before a judge.
The most horrific scenes took place at the end of May last year on the "Pyhrn" between Kalsdorf and Schachenwald in the direction of Graz: once again there was a traffic jam on this section of the road. A 52-year-old woman from the Leibnitz district pulled into the emergency lane with her van. Suddenly, an incredibly loud bang was heard: A concrete mixer truck hit her vehicle without braking and rammed into it.
The woman had no chance
The force of the impact even caused the 16-ton truck to tip over and come to rest on its side next to the central crash barrier. The firefighters from Unterpremstätten, Zettling and Werndorf tried everything in their power to save the woman's life. But she had no chance, her car was literally crushed.
The driver of the concrete mixer truck, a Croatian-born man (54), will have to answer to the single judge in Graz next Thursday for gross negligence manslaughter. According to the indictment, he is said to have driven into the end of the traffic jam without braking and thus into the vehicle of the woman who was killed, as he did not pay attention to the traffic for a full eight seconds.
