Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Human rights

Council of Europe adopts AI Convention

Nachrichten
18.05.2024 11:04

The Council of Europe has adopted a convention on the protection of human rights in the use of artificial intelligence. "With this new treaty, we want to ensure the responsible use of AI that respects human rights, the rule of law and democracy," said Marija Pejčinović Burić, Secretary General of the Council of Europe, in Strasbourg on Friday.

comment0 Kommentare

The European Union had already agreed on a law on AI in December and is expected to finally adopt it on Tuesday - now the Council of Europe, which is independent of the EU, is following suit.

The convention is intended to regulate the use of AI in the public and private sectors. However, when it comes to regulating the private sector, states can choose whether to take their own measures instead of the convention's provisions. This is necessary due to the different legal systems, according to the Council of Europe.

However, critics complain that this dilutes the agreement and gives states and companies too much freedom. The provisions also do not apply to issues of national security and defense.

AI must not undermine democracy
According to the Council of Europe, the agreement sets out transparency and monitoring requirements, for example when content is created by AI. States must also ensure that AI systems respect the prohibition of discrimination and the right to privacy, it said. Furthermore, it must be ensured that AI systems are not used to undermine democratic processes.

Once signed, the convention can be joined not only by Council of Europe states, but by countries worldwide. Anyone who has signed the convention is then bound by it. Countries outside the Council of Europe, such as the USA, Canada and Israel, were also involved in the negotiations.

The Council of Europe is independent of the EU and, together with its Court of Justice, works to protect human rights, democracy and the rule of law. Its 46 members include all 27 EU countries, as well as countries such as the UK and Turkey. It is therefore responsible for 680 million people - from Greenland to Azerbaijan.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf