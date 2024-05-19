The price is right!
How to save money with “Krone Sonne”
With unbeatable offers for PV packages, "Krone Sonne" is now turning the energy market on its head. Take advantage!
Almost every household in Austria is currently groaning under the burden of inflation! At around four percent, the crisis is far from over. The ray of hope: Krone Sonne - leading provider of photovoltaic solutions - is optimizing its green electricity packages to offer consumers real financial relief. "We don't do things by halves. Because we offer the best deals for complete PV packages throughout Austria," assures Dr. Christian Lebelhuber, dedicated Managing Director of Krone Sonne.
His promise: To offer a spirited contribution to financial relief! "We have optimized our range of products and services so that we can offer our customers the best solution for their needs," Lebelhuber explains. His eco credo from the bottom of his environmental heart: to make an extremely valuable contribution to the energy transition together!
"What motivates us again and again and from the very beginning: To be pioneers on the Austrian photovoltaic market!" Because we demonstrably offer solar power at an absolute top price! The All-In-Sun solutions, which include PV modules, storage, energy monitoring, smart wallbox, blackout box and maintenance, are not just an offer - they are also a real revolution! All from the red-white-red hand.
"Our customers appreciate the personal advice, but also the fact that we work with regional installers. Added value should and must remain in Austria."
Dr. Christian Lebelhuber, Geschäftsführer Krone Sonne
The courageous "Krone Sonne" Managing Director Dr. Anja Schmidt also emphasizes the importance of the offer: "We want to give all customers the opportunity to use solar power, and in the form of a great complete package." This strengthens the local economy and is based on Made in Austria. The best thing about it: everyone can reduce their energy costs! Because one kWh of solar power only costs 9 cents and that for the life of the PV system! In comparison: current market prices are three times as high and can change at any time. This means that the power of the sun also brings stability, security and predictability to electricity costs. Installation is possible within just 8 weeks.
With unbeatable offers for every budget
With top prices for PV packages including storage and monitoring, Krone Sonne not only helps to combat inflation, but also offers people the opportunity to switch to sustainable and cost-effective energy. With the perfect solution for every roof and every budget. This turns the energy transition into a multi-faceted mega-event in which anyone and everyone can participate. The sun will do the rest. Because it will be an almost inexhaustible source of energy for an eternity on earth.
Do you have any questions about Krone-Sun products, the ordering process or the rest of the project right through to the installation of your system? Book a free consultation and find out more about the Krone sun offer HERE.
