How to save money with “Krone Sonne”

The courageous "Krone Sonne" Managing Director Dr. Anja Schmidt also emphasizes the importance of the offer: "We want to give all customers the opportunity to use solar power, and in the form of a great complete package." This strengthens the local economy and is based on Made in Austria. The best thing about it: everyone can reduce their energy costs! Because one kWh of solar power only costs 9 cents and that for the life of the PV system! In comparison: current market prices are three times as high and can change at any time. This means that the power of the sun also brings stability, security and predictability to electricity costs. Installation is possible within just 8 weeks.